Neil Thompson issues important injury update on duo ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sheffield Wednesday’s interim manager Neil Thompson has issued an important injury update on both Massimo Luongo and Andre Green.

The Owls were without the pair in their recent match against Stoke City, where they were beaten 1-0 by the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

The defeat means that Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone in the Championship, and are a single point adrift of safety heading into their final 17 matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website after their defeat to Stoke City, Thompson revealed that both Green and Luongo were to be monitored heading into their next match.

“Andre is still struggling a little bit, we’ll get a look at him over the next few days.

“Massimo had a scan on his thigh, it’s better than we thought, we’re hoping that before the weekend he’ll be back on the grass.

“Saturday might come a bit too quick for him, but we’re certainly hoping to have him back in full training next week and hopefully available for selection.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Birmingham City, in what is an important match in the battle to survive in the Championship.

Aitor Karanka’s side are sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, and are level on points with the Owls heading into the game, as they both look to pick up much-needed points.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating injury update to read for Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

They would have been keen to have both Luongo and Green available for selection against Stoke, and to hear that they’re likely to miss their next match against Birmingham City isn’t the best of news at all.

It’s a crucial match for Sheffield Wednesday, and Neil Thompson will know that they simply have to pick up three points against their relegation rivals to stand a chance of Championship survival this term.

But without Green and Luongo, it’ll be a tricky test up against Aitor Karanka’s men.