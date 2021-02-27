Neil Thompson faces these Sheffield Wednesday dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Luton Town today in real need of picking up what would be a rare away win in the Championship this season to get their form back on track.

Neil Thompson’s side suffered a third successive defeat away at promotion-chasing Brentford on Wednesday. That has left them in 23rd place in the table and needing to secure a win to avoid themselves getting cut adrift from the teams above them in the table.

The Owls could potentially even move out of the bottom three if they were to win and other results were to go their way. They could have the chance to do that considering Luton are not in the best of form heading into the fixture themselves. The Hatters have picked up just one point from their last three games and won one of their last six in the Championship.

It will be vital that Thompson gets his team selection right for the trip to Luton and it will be interesting to see how he chooses to set the side up to try and help them get back to winning ways. At this stage in the campaign, they do need to start putting points on the board to survive.

Here, we take a look at some of the dilemmas facing Thompson ahead of the game…

How to improve Sheffield Wednesday’s poor away form

If Sheffield Wednesday are going to survive this season, then they will have to start picking up more points on the road. At the moment it is only their six wins and five draws in 15 matches at Hillsborough that has still kept them in touch at the bottom end of the table.

The Owls have managed to win just three games on the road throughout the campaign, with their recent 2-1 triumph at Bournemouth ending a nine-game winless run on their travels. However, that has not proved to be the turning point, with Thompson’s side losing at Millwall, Stoke City and Brentford since.

They need to show a lot more than they did during the 3-0 loss at Brentford and the 4-1 thrashing they got at Millwall if they are to pick up anything at Luton. The Hatters have won five and drawn six of their 15 home league games so far. That suggests it will not be an easy task for Thompson to guide his side to a much-needed win here. Although they have won just one of their last six at home.

How to find more cutting edge in the final third

Sheffield Wednesday’s major dilemma throughout the campaign has been the lack of goals they have been able to score going forwards. The Owls are the lowest scorers in the division now with just 21 managed in their 31 Championship games. They have gone three successive games without a goal and that simply must change for them to start picking up points.

The Owls managed just three shots and one shot on target in their defeat at Brentford in midweek. Thompson has to find a way of getting more out of Wednesday’s attacking players without also opening the door too much at the other end. The likes of Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris need to provide more service to the forwards and need to be given the ball further up the pitch.

A pairing of Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga was tried at Bretford, with Callum Paterson and Josh Windass the front two the game before. You feel Thompson needs to settle on a partnership and then give that time to develop because at the moment none of the strikers are doing enough. It is always difficult when you are not being given a settled run in the team.

Whether to bring Jack Marriott straight back into the side

Thompson confirmed ahead of the game against Luton that Marriott has been back in training having recovered from a calf injury that has seen him side lined for the past few months. The forward’s loan spell from Derby County has not proved to be much of a success so far, but with time running out he will return with a real point to prove.

Considering the lack of form of the other options Thompson has available to him it could be worth handing Marriott a chance to prove his worth. The forward has a history with Luton having spent a couple of years with the Hatters scoring 22 league goals for them in two campaigns (Sofascore) before leaving for Peterborough United in 2017.