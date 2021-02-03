Neil Thompson explains short-term Sheffield Wednesday goal in relegation scrap

Sheffield Wednesday are focused on pulling as many teams above them into the relegation fight in the Championship, according to caretaker boss, Neil Thompson.

Thompson has overseen an upturn in form over the last couple of weeks since taking charge of the side after Tony Pulis’ exit.

Last night, a late Jordan Rhodes goal secured an impressive 2-1 win over Bournemouth on the South Coast, with Wednesday staking further claim that they have enough about them to survive against the odds this season.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

In the eyes of Thompson, though, Wednesday focus is short-term.

He’s looking above and looking to haul as many sides above Wednesday into the scrap, as they look to build pressure on those above them.

As per Yorkshire Live, Thompson said: “There’s a long way to go. We have got to look up and look to drag teams into it and put a bit of pressure on them. At the minute, we are doing that.

“We had a bad performance at Coventry. It was a nip and tuck game. We didn’t really perform well for whatever reason so to get a reaction and two wins against Preston and Bournemouth tells you u a lot about what the dressing room is about.”

Last night’s win puts Wednesday into 22nd.

They remain three points adrift of safety, but do have a game in-hand on Birmingham City, who are now the side hovering dangerously outside the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is all Wednesday can do.

A dreadful start to the season has left them in trouble and, as things pick up under Thompson, they have been offered a glimmer of hope.

However, the do remain in trouble and the only way they can get out of it is by piling the pressure on those above them.

Wins like this will help to do that, no doubt.

Thoughts? Let us know!