Neil Thompson delivers brutally honest verdict following Sheffield Wednesday collapse

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Neil Thompson has acknowledged that the Owls are in a ‘tough’ position as they look to stay in the Championship.

A 3-2 reverse at Luton Town this afternoon, combined with Birmingham City beating QPR, has left the Yorkshire outfit second from bottom in the table, and they are six points from safety.

With 14 games to play, that’s a big gap to make up, and Thompson admitted to Yorkshire Live that the situation is bleak.

“Six points is a lot to make up. We are in a really tough position. There’s only us that can get us out of this situation. We have to pick the players up. It’s very difficult. We know these things happen. We have to rise above it.”

The loss at Kenilworth Road was hugely frustrating as Wednesday were fantastic in the first half, and they deservedly had a two goal lead at the break.

However, the second half showing was disastrous, with the Hatters getting back on level terms quickly before scoring the winner in the 86th minute through Elijah Adebayo.

The verdict

This would have been a tough interview for Thompson considering how Wednesday lost that game, but he has delivered an honest assessment here.

Clearly, they are in huge trouble after today’s results, and the interim boss isn’t trying to pretend otherwise.

Of course, the fans only want to see performances on the pitch and wins, so there’s no point talking a good game in the press, it’s all about beating Rotherham in the week.

