Neil Thompson confirms Sheffield Wednesday injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Neil Thompson has revealed that Massimo Luongo was not involved at Millwall today after he tweaked his thigh in training on Thursday.

The 28-year-old’s campaign has been disrupted by injury, but consecutive substitute appearances leading up to today’s fixture meant there was an expectancy among some that Luongo may have started at The Den.

However, he wasn’t involved, and he was sorely missed, as the Owls were beaten 4-1 in the capital in what was an alarming display from the Yorkshire side.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Thompson gave an update on the midfielder, who looks certain to miss the Wycombe game on Tuesday.

“He tweaked his thigh on Thursday in training. Hopefully it is not too bad. We will have to reassess him this week and see where he goes with that. He has worked his way back from injury and then to pick up another little niggle is frustrating for him and us.

“We have to assess it next week and see where we are with that.”

Luongo has featured in just 12 Championship games this season.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to feel sympathy for Luongo, as suffering from injury will be hugely frustrating for the player, who will just want to help the team on the pitch.

It’s also a significant blow for Wednesday, as the Australian adds a lot to the team with his bite and hunger from the middle of the park.

More news should come out in the coming days, so we will get a clearer picture of how long Luongo will be out for, but it’s more bad news for Wednesday on what has been a tough day.

