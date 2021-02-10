Neil Thompson addresses Sheffield Wednesday takeover reports

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson has addressed the reports circling about a potential takeover, suggesting that it doesn’t concern him or the Owls players.

Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has rejected a bid for the club for his ex-advisor Erik Alonso, who is understood to have the backing of an Indonesian consortium.

It is thought that the offer was well below Chansiri’s valuation of the club and that he does not want to sell the club.

The recent reports don’t seem to have had a negative impact on the Owls squad, who beat relegation rivals Wycombe 2-0 and climbed out of the bottom three yesterday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Thompson addressed the takeover talk and suggested that it didn’t concern him or his players.

He said: “No, that’s nothing to do with me.

“When that ball starts rolling, that’s football. It’s what you do. You have still got a game to play whatever is happening.

“That doesn’t concern me and I’m sure it doesn’t concern the players.”

Thompson stepped up to take interim charge of Wednesday following Tony Pulis’ sacking in late December and has taken them on an impressive run.

With the 57-year-old at the helm, the Owls have won six of their name games – including three of their last four – but he remains just the caretaker boss for the time being.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will likely love to hear this from Thompson, who has outlined that he’s determined that he and his squad remain entirely focussed on the job at hand.

It is understood that Chansiri isn’t looking to sell the club, which is likely good news for the interim boss’ hopes of taking charge.

He’s done a fantastic job so far but you feel the Owls owner is right to delay handing him the role permanently with so much on the line in a relegation battle.