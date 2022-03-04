Neil starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to play Charlton on Saturday

Sunderland find themselves in familiar territory as they prepare to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Black Cats sit sixth, just inside the play-off places in the League One, chasing a return to the Championship at the fourth time of asking.

Under new management in Alex Neil, they have endured a mix bag of results of late, but they did earn an impressive victory over automatic promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic last weekend though.

An early goal from Bailey Wright and two converted penalties by Ross Stewart were enough to give Sunderland a dominant 3-0 victory over their opponents and earn Neil his first win as Black Cats boss.

That being said, here’s how we think Neil will line Sunderland up at The Valley on Saturday.

We expect Neil to opt for a 4-3-3 line up, with Anthony Patterson remaining in goal and Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright, and Dennis Cirkin, all keeping their place in the defence.

There could be one change in the back line though, with Callum Doyle returning in place of Arbenit Xhemajli after the Man City loanee was rested last week.

Corry Evans and Jay Matete could remain in a midfield three that could also see Dan Neil return to the starting XI.

Neil could go with attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard on the left, with Lynden Gooch on the opposite flank.

Ross Stewart should remain through the middle after getting two goals in the victory over Wigan.