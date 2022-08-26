Neil starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Norwich on Saturday

Sunderland have settled back into life in the Championship well with a solid start to the season so far.

Alex Neil has done a great job with the Black Cats since arriving at the club last season and so far they have picked up two wins, two draws and a loss in this campaign.

Furthermore, the club showed their ability to bounce back from a defeat after beating Stoke City 1-0 at weekend.

Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, Sunderland have had a full week of in preparation for their game against Norwich City this weekend.

Here, we take a look at how Alex Neil’s side may line up for the game.

Anthony Patterson remains in goal for Sunderland. He picked up his first clean sheet of the season at the weekend so will no doubt be keen to add to that tally.

Supporting him in defence we have Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth and Bailey Wright. Wright was brought on for Luke O’Nien at half-time on Saturday and we will see him retain that position from the off.

In midfield we have Jack Clarke, Corry Evans, Dan Neil and Lyden Gooch. Corry Evans also came on at half-time at the weekend as he has been trying to build back his fitness and here we see him starting in place of Elliot Embleton. Dan Neil comes in for Jay Matete after he has served his suspension for his sending off at Sheffield United.

We see Alex Pritchard in behind a front two of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms. Stewart scored his side’s only goal against Stoke last weekend taking him to three goals for the season so far, equal with Simms.