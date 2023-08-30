Highlights Neil Redfearn criticised Leeds United's defending for the goal against Salford City, highlighting the poor positioning of Struijk and Hjelde.

The loss to Salford City raises concerns about Leeds' defence and their ability to prevent crosses and mark opposing players effectively.

The lack of goals from Leeds' frontline in the Salford City match is a bigger worry, emphasising the importance of Joel Piroe in leading the team's goalscoring efforts.

Neil Redfearn has criticised the defending from Leeds United for Salford City’s goal on Tuesday night.

Salford took the lead in the team’s EFL Cup clash in the first half midweek, with a header from former Leeds player Matt Smith.

Smith got the better of Pascal Struijk in the air, with his effort getting past Karl Darlow at his far post.

While Struijk did redeem himself by bagging the equalising goal in the second half, Leeds ultimately suffered the humiliation of elimination at the hands of the League Two opposition.

A dramatic penalty shootout ended 9-8 in favour of the hosts, meaning Leeds have exited the competition at just the second round.

What has Neil Redfearn said about Salford City’s goal against Leeds United?

Redfearn highlighted the positioning of Struijk and left-back Leo Hjedle in the immediate lead-up to the goal.

He has criticised their awareness of Smith, claiming that they were unable to avert the danger due to their poor placement on the pitch.

“Classic of how not to defend for this Salford goal,” said Redfearn, via his personal Twitter account.

“Both Hjelde and Struijk are square on and not aware of Matt Smith until it’s too late.

“Side on /touch tight/see the player and see the cross and distances between the defensive line.”

Leeds had made it to the second round following a win over Shrewsbury Town earlier in the month, but will now just have the Championship to focus on until the FA Cup third round in January.

How has the start to the season gone for Leeds United?

Leeds made a poor start to life back in the Championship, only earning their first win at the fourth attempt.

A dramatic 4-3 win over Ipswich Town earned all three points last weekend, moving them up to 13th in the table.

A total of five points from a possible 12 is not the ideal start that Farke would have been hoping for at Elland Road.

The closure of the transfer window this week may come as a relief to the German, given how many off-field distractions have been caused by the market so far this summer.

Leeds will be hoping for a more settled couple of months as they look to rack up good results in their bid for promotion this campaign.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at Elland Road.

Do Leeds United have anything to worry about following the Salford City loss?

The defending for the goal was not good, with not enough done to prevent the cross in the first place either.

Redfearn is right to point out the issues with Struijk and Hjelde, which ultimately proved costly on Tuesday night.

That a frontline of Wilfried Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Giorginio Rutter produced zero goals is perhaps the bigger worry.

It only highlights how important it is that Joel Piroe hits the ground running at Leeds, as he could end up being relied upon to carry the team’s goalscoring efforts this year.

It was a bad night for Leeds, but Saturday offers them a chance to bounce back immediately against the pointless Owls.