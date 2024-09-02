Neil Redfearn, a former Leeds United manager, has praised summer signing Manor Solomon after a "man of the match" debut performance.

Leeds needed to act quickly in the few days that remained in the transfer window to bring in some attacking talent in wide areas. The summer departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter left a hole in the team that needed to be filled, so Daniel Farke looked to the Premier League for one of their replacements.

Solomon, 25, arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur a few days before the window shut, and he made an instant impact in his Elland Road debut, in a 2-0 win over Hull City.

Starting on the left-wing - Wilfried Gnonto's favoured position - he set up Leeds' opener, finding Mateo Joseph with a really well guided cross towards the near post. The impressive signs appeared at both ends of the pitch. Solomon won 50% of his duels against Hull.

Manor Solomon's stats v Hull City (31/08/24) Mins played 74 xG 0.15 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes played 2 Touches 50 Pass completion rate 26/31 (84%) Dribble completion rate 2/4 (50%) Duel success rate 5/10 (50%) Stats taken from Sofascore

Neil Redfearn's reaction to Manor Solomon debut

Redfearn, who worked in Leeds' academy and led the club as its manager/caretaker manager on a number of occasions, saw real potential in Solomon's opening game as a United player.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "I thought Solomon was man of the match to be honest with you. He's got a quality that's better than this level. You can see that.

"In the first 20 minutes it was like tackling smoke, he was unplayable at times. All those messages are good messages. If you fill your stadium, make sure you send them home happy and that's what Leeds have done today."

Gnonto relinquished his spot on the left to accommodate the Israeli international, and between them played Brenden Aaronson.

With Dan James eventually set to come back from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Saturday's game, Redfearn sees a way in which all three of Solomon, Gnonto and James could play together in Farke's team, with the new signing at the centre of the trio.

"I can see the point. Solomon and Gnonto have both got the ability to get out of tight areas. I like Solomon a lot and I can see him as a ten because I think he's clever enough to pick the times [to drop in]."

Solomon isn't the only new attacker that Leeds have brought in this summer. Largie Ramazani, who arrived before the Spurs loanee did, was only involved in the final quarter of an hour against City. Farke had said before the game, via Leeds Live, that there wasn't any certainty about how much Solomon or Ramazani were going to feature on Saturday.

Manor Solomon's debut should give real encouragement to Leeds supporters

The best thing that you could say about the way that the 25-year-old played against Hull was that the Whites didn't appear to miss their Welsh international winger at all.

He was so influential in their win over Sheffield Wednesday, helping to set up and score both of their goals on the day. There was a worry, prior to the arrival of the two new wide players, about, after James and Gnonto, who else could Farke call upon to play on the wings?

That question has been answered.

They may have lost a Premier League-level winger in Summerville, but they've probably replaced him with another one in Solomon.