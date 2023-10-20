Highlights Sunderland's recent 4-0 loss to Middlesbrough was a heavy blow, especially considering it came right before the international break.

Despite the loss, Sunderland still maintains a respectable position in the league, currently sitting fourth.

Key players were lost during the game, with Dan Neil receiving a red card and Niall Huggins leaving due to an injury.

Sunderland went into the international break in the exact opposite way of how they would have wanted to.

A 4-0 loss to fellow northeastern club Middlesbrough was a heavy body blow for the Black Cats. Ironically, it's the same level of gut punch that they inflicted on Southampton before the first international break of the season.

Not only was the scoreline touch to take, but they lost some key players within the first half of the game. Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card just before half-time, and full-back Niall Huggins came off after just 29 minutes due to injury.

Sunderland still sit fourth in the league though, and a third of the 12 goals that they have conceded came in that derby game two weekends ago.

The club will be looking to bounce back on Saturday as they take on Stoke City, at the bet365 stadium. Here's how FLW thinks Sunderland will line up for the game against the Potters.

GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland academy graduate has been a stalwart of the team since returning from his loan spell with Notts County in January 2022; although you wouldn't associate that word with someone who is 23 years old.

He's a representation of the way the club is going - a young player with lots of talent and the opportunity to show it.

RB: Trai Hume

After a heavy defeat like the one against Boro, there's definitely an argument that most of the back line could be replaced for the team's next game.

However, Hume has been a consistently good player for Sunderland this year, and Nectarios Triantis, the man who would likely take Hume's spot, is yet to make his league debut for the club.

Manager Tony Mowbray has spoken about the likes of Triantis and others needing to continue to perform in the under-21s so that they're ready for when their opportunity comes. That time, likely, won't be now.

CB: Luke O'Nien

The club captain wasn't up to his usual standards against Boro, but his place in the starting XI is as secure as anyone else's.

He also probably won't be at as much of a physical disadvantage against Stoke's strikers, as opposed to Middlesbrough's Josh Coburn.

CB: Daniel Ballard

The Northern Irish defender did pick up a slight knock to his thigh during his time away on international duty. He has also received four yellow cards this season, so some time away from the starting XI is likely to come soon.

But the niggle and the risk of future suspension, if he picks up another yellow card, won't keep him out of the team, this week.

LB: Jenson Seelt

The knock that Huggins picked up before the international break was the return of a recurring theme. Since joining, he's struggled to string a run of games together.

If it's yet another injury for the 22-year-old then it may open the door for Seelt to try and make the position his own.

CM: Adil Aouchiche

The 21-year-old may make his first start for Sunderland on Saturday.

With the suspension of the ever-present Neil and other absentees in midfield, the Frenchman looks set for a starting spot.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

A bit like his brother, Jobe's position in his new team has fluctuated. Earlier in the year he was lining up as a false nine, but in recent weeks his role has been predicated more and more on playing a bit deeper.

Sunderland are thin in this area of the pitch, so having someone with the versatility that the 18-year-old has is important for Mowbray's side.

CAM: Patrick Roberts

Saturday's game should be one that allows the Black Cats to have control of most of the match, on paper. Stoke sit just outside the relegation places, and Sunderland have plenty of attacking firepower to throw at them.

The visitors can afford to be a bit more aggressive and forward-thinking with their starting XI, and Roberts allows for that.

RM: Abdoullah Ba

This slight tweak in formation allowed Ba to get back to where he's been most effective, this season: on the wings.

He scored in the last game that he played off the right-hand side (against Watford), and this contest will be another chance to add to his tally.

LM: Jack Clarke

Sunderland's flair winger has been attracting the attention of Premier League sides with his blazing performances.

The man tasked with defending him will be last year's League Two Young Player of the Year Junior Tchamadeu. That'll be one of the key battles of this game.

ST: Mason Burstow

The young Chelsea loanee was unlucky to be the man that was substituted after his teammates sending off against Boro.

The 20-year-old hasn't got off the mark yet, but he's clearly the boss' current favourite striking option, so chances will come his way.