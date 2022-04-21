Neil Mellor delivers definitive verdict on Steve Bruce’s future at West Brom

Neil Mellor has urged West Bromwich Albion to stick with Steve Bruce for next season, with him saying it is too early for the boss to be judged on his job at The Hawthorns.

Bruce got himself back into management earlier this year with the Baggies after leaving Newcastle earlier on in the campaign, with him replacing Valerien Ismael.

He has overseen a pretty up and down period since, too, and it very much looks as though the Baggies are going to be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season.

Ultimately, it has been a disappointing campaign on the whole for Albion, but Mellor believes now is not the time for Bruce to be judged and instead he deserves some time to try and turn things around and shape the squad how he sees fit:

“They’ve got to keep him, he’s an experienced, quality manager,” he said to OLBG.

“They brought him in, in February so he hasn’t had a transfer window or a chance to stamp his own image and identity on the football club.

“Once he’s had a couple of transfer windows, then I think it’s fair to judge him.

“But after 4 months or whatever it’s been, I don’t think it’s fair to judge him on that.

“He’s a top manager and has experienced promotions before, I think West Brom fans would want someone who is experienced and can steady the ship.

“It’s not been a good season for them, but I do believe that Steve Bruce can have success if given time and backing in the transfer window to do that.”

The Verdict

It’s an interesting take from Mellor who is clearly very much pro-Bruce being kept at the club for next season.

The Albion fan base appears a little more split, however, and it is going to be expected that Albion challenge firmly for promotion next season.

This year has underwhelmed hugely if you are of a Baggies persuasion, and next season must see them challenging at the sharp end once more.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the West Brom 2016/17 squad play for now?

