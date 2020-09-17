Neil Lennon reacts as EFL player is linked to Celtic

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Celtic to Preston North End defender Ben Davies, as quoted by Lancashire Live.

The Hoops are looking to make it a record tenth title in a row up in Scotland this season and that would be a huge feat for Neil Lennon and his team.

Naturally, then, they want to add to their squad where possible in the final weeks of the window to ensure they give themselves the best chance of making history and it remains to be seen just who they manage to sign with that in mind.

Ben Davies, then, was a name that came up but Lennon was careful and measured with his answer back.

He said:

“It is just speculation at the minute, if it is the right fit for the club and the team and the squad and it is within the financial budget then we will look to do that.

“In terms of names I can’t give you any at the minute.”

Did these 12 ex-Celtic players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Jo Inge Berget ever score for Celtic? Yes No

The Verdict

Davies is a good player and one that could offer something to Celtic if he joined but whether he actually does or not remains to be seen with Lennon’s comments in mind.

Of course, his answer is typical of the ones you see at this time of year with managers not wishing to stir up the rumour mill any more than it is already and time will only tell if there is genuine interest in Davies or whether it is just pure speculation and paper talk.