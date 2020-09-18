Neil Harris weighs in on Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest future

Neil Harris hopes that Sabri Lamouchi isn’t under pressure to keep his job at Nottingham Forest, as Cardiff City prepare to travel to the City Ground this weekend.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Forest, who will be looking to secure their first win of the 2020/21 campaign tomorrow afternoon.

The Reds crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 1-0 to Barnsley a fortnight ago, and lost to Queens Park Rangers last week in what was their first match of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Athletic have recently reported that Lamouchi is running out of time at the City Ground, however Nottinghamshire Live understand that the club remain fully behind the Frenchman.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to the City Ground this weekend, Cardiff boss Neil Harris has said that he hopes Lamouchi isn’t under pressure, calling him a “really nice” person.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “It’s not for me to comment. Football is crazy. You’d like to think he’s not under pressure after one league game! He’s a really nice fella, a really nice bloke.”

Last season, Forest controversially recalled Albert Adomah from his loan spell at Cardiff with, seemingly, no intention to play him, in what looked to be an attempt to de-rail the Bluebirds’ bid for promotion.

Harris was left angry about this, and seemed to aim a dig at Lamouchi and Forest following their final day capitulation and their failure to secure a top-six finish at the end of last season.

The Verdict

It’s good to see Harris show respect towards another manager.

Lamouchi and his squad haven’t had time to gel just yet, and it would be criminal if they were to sack him after one league game.

These players have had a much shorter pre-season compared to usual, so that needs to be taken into consideration.