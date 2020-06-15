Neil Harris talks up ideal Cardiff City preparation for Leeds United test

Neil Harris has admitted that preparing to face Leeds United led to Cardiff City taking up the option to play Swansea City in a friendly fixture recently.

Leeds will travel to Wales to take on the Bluebirds this coming Sunday, with Harris’ side preparing with two friendly fixtures against their fierce rivals, Swansea.

Both fixtures ended in a draw and on the back of those, Harris has admitted that it was the ideal preparations for Leeds.

The 6 question Leeds United own goal quiz – Can you get all 6 correct?

1 of 6 Who scored Derby's own goal in their 1-1 draw with Leeds United? Max Lowe Richard Keogh Curtis Davies Jayden Bogle

“Playing Swansea is about as close as we could have got to playing Leeds,” Harris told Wales Online.

“It was vital. Me and Steve Cooper spoke before the game.

“We know the intense rivalry, the importance of the rivalry and we know what it means to both clubs and both sets of supporters. But logistically we could only play Cheltenham, Swansea and Bristol City in friendlies.

“We have Bristol City coming up in a few weeks, so it left us with Cheltenham and Swansea.”

Earlier in the season, Leeds raced into a 3-0 lead against Cardiff at Elland Road, but Lee Tomlin inspired the Bluebirds to a stunning comeback.

A goal and an assist for the playmaker, combined with a Sean Morrison header, secured a dramatic 3-3 draw for the 10-man Bluebirds.

Since then, Leeds have recovered and are now top of the Championship table, whilst Cardiff restart the season with the ambition of crashing into the play-off picture.

The Verdict

Leeds’ style of play is tough to replicate, but if you look across the Championship, Swansea are about as close as you’d get, which is lucky for Cardiff.

Cooper’s side play a neat style of football and although their pressing isn’t as intense as Leeds’, you can see the similarities.

Harris is going to have Cardiff prepared for Leeds and the task for Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be to meet that head on.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!