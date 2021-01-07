Neil Harris speaks out as Cardiff City eye transfer move for 24-year-old

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has admitted that he has watched Crewe Alexandra right back Perry Ng amid speculation that a bid has been made.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre at 15:06, the Bluebirds have submitted an offer for Crewe’s captain, who has missed the last five league games through suspension after spitting at an opponent.

The 24-year-old – like many of Crewe’s first team – came through the academy before nailing down a regular place in the line-up, and many believe the club to have the best pair of full backs in League One with set-piece specialist Harry Pickering on the other side of the pitch.

Cardiff’s interest makes complete sense as right back is a position they’ve struggled in so far this season.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

freshpress-quiz id=”428499″]

Jordi Osei-Tutu was brought in from Arsenal on a season-long loan, but managed just six league appearances before suffering a hamstring injury.

He’s not been seen since October and Leandro Bacuna has been filling in at full back ever since, and with the Bluebirds on a three-game losing streak they need to freshen the squad up as soon as possible, with right back being a priority.

With the links to Ng surfacing in the media, Harris was pressed on the rumoured interest in the Liverpool-born defender today.

“We have watched him [Ng]. But at the moment that is about as far as it has gone,” Harris told the media.

“I am not going to deny any knowledge of the player, the position, his availability or lack of availability.”

The Verdict

We’re all used to seeing managers not talk about opposition players at all, so it’s quite surprising to hear Harris admitting that he and his team have watched Ng.

He hasn’t gone as far as saying a bid has been made as that would be slightly unprofessional, but we can assume that Sky Sports are correct when they say an offer has been submitted.

With finances difficult to manage across the EFL right now – especially in the lower two divisions – Crewe may be tempted to listen to offers for Ng, and he will no doubt be extremely attracted by a move that would get him closer to the Premier League.