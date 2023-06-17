The climate at the Priestfield Stadium has undergone a significant transformation in recent times.

Only in January had Gillingham perished at the foot of League Two upon the division's half-way point, with a record of 14 points from 23 matches and a mere seven goals to their name.

Fortunately, though, the club's recent takeover by Florida-based businessman Brad Galinson served to inject a new lease of life into the club both on and off the pitch, as performances improved exponentially amid an array of ambitious arrivals and a renewed feel-good factor around the place.

Indeed, these factors saw Gillingham launch a run of form that, were it not for a torrid first-half of the season, would have seen them embark on a promotion push.

12 victories from their final 23 matches saw them consolidate in 18th, a respectable finish given the call of duty was simply to steady the ship and stave off the looming threat of relegation to the National League.

What are Gillingham's ambitions next season?

With backing from above and a convincing, experienced manager in Neil Harris, Gillingham have already pulled no punches when it comes to flexing their fresh financial muscle as they look to construct a team capable of achieving promotion.

In the immediate wake of their January takeover, the Gills pushed the boat out for the likes of Crawley Town's star forward Tom Nichols, Mansfield Town duo George Lapslie and Oliver Hawkins, and Exeter City midfielder Timothee Dieng, among others.

And, on deadline day, Harris utilised his contacts book by luring Aiden O'Brien from Shrewsbury Town, who he had previously coached at Millwall.

Now, the former Cardiff City manager should be striving to do just that across what promises to be a hectic summer transfer window - and he could start by looking towards the players he managed in South Wales, with out-of-contract full-back Joe Bennett appearing a shrewd, viable option.

What is Joe Bennett's current situation?

As things stand, Joe Bennett is a free agent after his recent release from Wigan Athletic.

Bennett arrived at the DW Stadium in 2021, and it was felt that he represented something of a statement signing for the Latics given his Championship credentials, but he made only 30 appearances in the subsequent two years.

Though Bennett should perhaps be offered a streak of leeway, having arrived at Wigan off the back of a lengthy-layoff due to an achingly-timed ACL injury that concluded his illustrious spell with the Bluebirds, as he was nearing the end of his current Cardiff deal and the club were unwilling to gamble with the risk of renewing the contract of a player who would be sidelined for some time.

It came as a gut-wrenching end for a player that had tallied close to 200 appearances across a five-year stay and had proved a mainstay in a side that would achieve an unlikely Championship promotion in the 2017/18 campaign, before featuring in all but eight matches as Cardiff so nearly stayed afloat in the Premier League the season after.

Those qualifications should not be lost on potential suitors, mind.

Why should Neil Harris try and bring Joe Bennett to Gillingham?

Acquiring a player of Bennett's expertise, experience and pedigree would lay down a real marker in terms of just how competitive Gillingham are plotting to be next term.

At 33 and with prior injuries accompanied by an uncharacteristic lack of match sharpness from his time at Wigan, Bennett may not be quite the proposition he once was, but in League Two, he should still prove capable of emerging as one of the division's finest full-backs.

That was the status he carried at Cardiff, and the marriage of his defensive nous and progressive attacking tendencies orchestrated a key role in City's elevation to the top-flight.

And, just like an unprecedented degree of Neil Warnock's lieutenants, he held his own at the summit of English football, too, and emerged from that season with his head held high to maintain an important bearing at the club for a further two years.

After Warnock and Cardiff parted ways following a sub-par initiation to life back in the second-tier in November 2019, Bennett's title did not diminish under successor Harris, who fielded the left-back 55 times prior to his own dismissal just over a year later.

The former Aston Villa man was evidently a favourite, and the Gillingham boss should attempt to optimize the past to launch objectives for the present.

It makes even more sense when the current conundrum at left-back is considered, and while the club are believed to be in talks with David Tutonda about renewing terms, they have a severe deficit in that area overall.

Irrespective of whether Tutonda, formerly of Cardiff himself, ends up staying on or not, Gillingham must fight tooth and nail to seal Bennett's services and, in turn, send out a loud message to their promotion opponents.