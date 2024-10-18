Millwall boss Neil Harris has said that the Lions are going to have to be "reactive" in the January transfer window due to the contract situations of many players at the club.

Millwall's last transfer window was nothing if not action-packed. They signed 10 players in the summer and didn't lose too many going the other way though there was one key departure.

Zian Flemming joined Burnley in the dying hours of the window on an initial loan move with an obligation to buy the Dutchman at the end of the deal.

Others have stepped up in his absence. The likes of Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman have been key contributors for the Lions this season, but Millwall are in a precarious position when it comes to players like them.

They are both set to leave the club for free at the end of this season when their current deals expire. Given their performances so far this season, other clubs could look to make a move for them in the winter window, knowing that Millwall are in a weaker position as they have no assurances that either player will stay on beyond the summer.

Among the 10 additions made in the summer were a number of loanees - Josh Coburn, Ryan Wintle, and Calum Scanlon - which leaves them open to potential recalls.

Because of this, Harris knows that his side must take a certain transfer approach when the new year rolls around.

Neil Harris reveals Millwall's January transfer window stance

The Millwall manager has said that the club will need to be "reactive" in January because of the unpredictable nature of the month.

Speaking before his side's game against Derby County on Saturday, he said, via the South London Press: "We’ll have a clearer picture in maybe a few weeks’ time when the squad is hopefully a little bit healthier. But, as always, January is going to be a January transfer window. You have to be reactive.

"You can plan as much as possible in each position but then need to be reactive to losing players to injury and the random player that might disappear for various reasons...

"There are a lot of senior players out of contract who might have a future here or might not have a future here, that might be thinking about pastures new and longer-term contracts. There is a lot to consider at the football club in the next few months.

"My focus purely has to be on the team at the moment. When asked for an opinion I give my opinion to what I think we need – but that is continuously changing game by game, especially around the injury scenarios."

Millwall will have a tight balancing act to perform in January

The current relegation favourites don't include Millwall. They are on nine points from as many games heading into the Derby match, two points above the drop zone.

Millwall's Championship standing (as of 18/10/24) Position Games played GD Points 18th 9 1 9

Their combination of the manager and squad they have should make them more confident about being able to stay up, but you can never be too certain in the Championship.

By the time January comes, Millwall will know more clearly whether they are in a relegation battle or not. If they are, then big decisions will need to be made on the likes of Honeyman and Watmore if there is interest.

Do they prioritise trying to stay up as comfortably as possible and keep the two of them, even though they may leave for nothing in the summer? Or do they consider their long-term future, and cash in on any good offers presented to them, which would therefore weaken their team?

It's a tough choice; one they will hope they won't have to make.