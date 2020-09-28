Neil Harris reveals why key midfielder was left out of Cardiff City side

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has stated that Joe Ralls missed the game with Reading due a knock he took in the victory over Nottingham Forest last week.

The midfielder failed to make the Bluebirds squad for the fixture with Reading on Saturday, and he turned out to be a big miss as the Royals came away from the Welsh capital with all three points.

It was a lacklustre display throughout, and Cardiff failed to make many clear chances from open play as Harris’ side suffered yet another home defeat to a side who finished in the bottom-half of the table last season.

Harris has explained the reasoning for Ralls not playing and has confirmed that the club is hoping to have him back on the training pitch within the next week.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris said: “Joe Ralls hasn’t recovered from that Forest game, either. He came in on Monday with tight calves, Tuesday he was hoping to train and couldn’t.

“He is making progress and I’m fully hoping to have him on the training pitch next week.”

Can you get 100% in this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Cardiff ever loaned out Joe Bennett? Yes No

The Verdict

Ralls was a big miss for Cardiff on the weekend and they would have hoped to have had him back in the side for the game although he should be for their next game.

Harris was left reeling as the Bluebirds failed to create throughout the fixture with Reading, although there’s no reason why they can’t bounce back just like they did after their opening day defeat.

Cardiff will hope to push on and try and climb up the league, as they don’t want a bad start to continue otherwise they may leave themselves with too much work to do.