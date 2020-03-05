Neil Harris reveals the effect the coronavirus outbreak has had on Cardiff squad

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has said the recent coronavirus outbreak has not overly affected his squad as of yet.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 115, and it remains to be seen how much the potential spread of the virus can affect teams up and down the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday that all sporting events in Italy will be played behind closed doors until the beginning of April to curb the spread of the disease.

As of yet, no such measures have been announced in the UK, but the Cardiff manager was asked whether his squad have had to make any adjustments due to the outbreak.

“No, we haven’t at present. The only thing it is possibly affecting at the moment is pre-season plans. We’re looking quite far in advance but obviously we have to be prepared,” Harris told Wales Online.

He added that he has not been told by the powers at be to change anything as of yet.

“I haven’t been advised by the safety department, Football League or the club to do anything at the moment.”

The Bluebirds boss also discussed the topic of shaking hands before the game, as it has become a hot topic in recent days as doing so can increase the spread of the virus.

“If we or you go down to the pub and see people shaking hands, is it going to affect the players or us on the sideline? We can’t guard against everything at the moment in my opinion,” Harris said.

Cardiff are back in Championship action this weekend, as they travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

The Verdict

Judging by Harris’ comments, it remains business as usual at Cardiff City for the moment, as the side continue to prepare for their upcoming games as normal.

However, with planning for pre-season well underway, the outbreak of coronavirus could have an effect on what countries the squad are able to tour.

Over two months remain until the end of the season, so we will have to wait and see whether the number of cases in the UK increases significantly enough to warrant games being played behind closed doors.