Neil Harris reveals irritating Cardiff City player news

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has confirmed that Albert Adomah will be returning to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and will play his last game for the Bluebirds tomorrow night as they take on Charlton Athletic.

Adomah joined Cardiff on loan from Forest during the January transfer window, signing a deal with the club that’s set to run until June 30th.

However, with the season set to potentially spill into August for those chasing play-off football, Cardiff and Forest needed to strike a fresh deal for Adomah.

And, Harris has confirmed that the winger is going to be heading back to the City Ground for the run-in, telling Wales Online: “Albert’s last game for us will be tomorrow, unless something changes.

“I spoke to Nottingham Forrest myself to understand their thinking and took their reasons on board. Ultimately, they want to be promoted. I understand their club perspective, but I can’t understand at all how the EFL have got themselves into this situation and let it develop.”

Adomah has registered just two assists since linking up with Cardiff in January, but the 32-year-old has been part of the club’s resurge under Harris, which sees them into a great position to qualify for the play-offs.

There, they could well meet Adomah, who is linking back up with a Forest squad who moved to fourth in the Championship table on the back of a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is really frustrating for Cardiff and Harris is right to take issue with the EFL over how they’ve handled these situations.

Adomah signed up at Cardiff until the end of the season and to learn he won’t be able to feature beyond the meeting with Charlton is a real blow for the Bluebirds.

The fact he’s going to a direct rival only adds to the frustration and Harris will hope it doesn’t derail his side.

It’s hard to imagine the boss letting that happen, but he will still be so, so frustrated.

