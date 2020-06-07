Neil Harris reveals how his Cardiff City squad are feeling ahead of Championship restart

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has stated that his squad are excited about what is to come as the club gets ready to restart the Championship season.

The Bluebirds have been back training over the past week and are gearing up to play again on June 20th, and there’s still a lot at stake for Harris and his Cardiff team.

Cardiff are just two points off the play-off places and with just nine games left of the season, there’s a great opportunity for the club to get into the top six and challenge for a place in the Premier League.

Harris has insisted that his squad are moving in the right direction, and that they’re excited about what’s coming up over the coming months.

Speaking to the Official Cardiff City website, Harris said: “We’re still delivering the same sessions to two separate groups, but we are going to come together and play 11 vs. 11, so we are moving in the right direction with it.

“It’s been a great week in training and the players have worked really well again. Like me, they are excited about what’s coming up.”

The Verdict

Harris will be hoping that his players will have the same amount of excitement for the season as he currently does, as there is still a big opportunity for the club to reach the Premier League come the end of this campaign.

Cardiff are on the periphery of the play-off places, although there are a whole number of clubs competing for the top six meaning it will take a good run of form when the season gets back underway to finish sixth or above.

If Harris can get his Cardiff side back to full fitness and playing the way they can, then there’s no reason why the club can’t get into the play-offs.