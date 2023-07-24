Highlights Gillingham's pursuit of a new striker has been challenging, with multiple failed attempts to strengthen their attack this summer.

Gillingham’s hunt for a new striker is progressing following a summer of multiple failed attempts to reinforce their attack.

Gillingham finished a disappointing 17th in the last campaign, and are now looking to improve the first team squad in order to fight for promotion over the next 12 months.

Attempts to sign a new striker have been met with stumbling blocks throughout the summer.

Most recently, their attempts to sign Joe Pigott from Ipswich Town proved unsuccessful with the forward instead signing for Leyton Orient.

What has Neil Harris said about Gillingham’s pursuit of a new striker?

A pre-season friendly clash with Cambridge United is up next for Gillingham, and they could have a fresh face competing for them in time for the Tuesday kick-off.

Neil Harris offered a positive update on the team’s pursuit of a new signing.

The Gillingham boss claimed that the club is working on multiple moves at the minute, as he looks to improve his first team squad ahead of the new season.

“We have tried very hard to develop that this week,” said Harris, via Kent Online.

“We feel we have developed and we do feel we are a lot closer to one or two, a lot closer to two which hopefully means one will come off, one might not, you have to hedge your bets sometimes.

“I don't want to get ahead of ourselves.

“The problem we have at the moment is there are a lot of clubs, certainly in the league above, looking for attacking players and unfortunately they can pay more wages than we can.

“We have to be respectful of that.

“As much as it is frustrating for all of us, the fortunate bit of having Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler’s experience [in the recruitment department] and my experience is that we remind each other that we are looking at the right players.

“If we lose out on the odd player and they go to the league above, or two leagues above, then maybe we were looking at the right type of player but we are going to lose out.

“We are looking for players and trying to progress players and hopefully we get one in the building, if not for Tuesday, then for Saturday [at Dagenham].”

Gillingham’s season gets underway on 5 August with a clash against Stockport County.

How has Gillingham’s summer gone so far?

The addition of a new forward is clearly a high priority for Gillingham this summer, so a failure to secure any of their main targets is a concern.

But Harris sounds optimistic of bringing a fresh face into the dressing room this week, which is a positive development.

The team needed improvement this window in order to return to being competitive in League Two.

The recruitment staff are working on completing deals, which should give supporters confidence that there are people in charge that have the best interests of the club in mind.