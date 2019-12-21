Neil Harris previews Cardiff’s upcoming clash against Preston

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has said that upcoming opponents Preston North End have “some very good players” and deserve to be third in the table ahead of the clash between the two sides on Saturday.

The Bluebirds will still be on a high after last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United, as the side came back from three goals down get an important point against the automatic promotion contenders.

Without a win in their last two games, however, Cardiff will want to prove a point against a side who have bounced back from three consecutive defeats in the best possible way – with two wins in two.

Cardiff sit in 12th place in the table, three points off the play-off places, but will be without key players for the visit of the Lancashire side.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the game, Harris talked highly of Cardiff’s upcoming opponents.

“The league table doesn’t lie. We’re nearly half way through and you are where you deserve to be as a group. They’ve done really well to get into this position.”

The Bluebirds manager also noted Preston’s strengths out of possession, and pushed his side to be at the top of their game.

“They can control the ball very well with numbers behind the ball,” he said.

“It’s going to be one of our toughest games of the season at home.”

Aden Flint has been ruled out with injury for Cardiff, and Sean Morrison serves a three-game ban after his sending off against Leeds United, leaving Harris with a conundrum at centre-back.

The Verdict

It will be a difficult challenge for Cardiff on Saturday, and their second match against a side in the top three in successive weeks.

To maximise their chances of a positive result, Neil Harris has to address their recent defensive frailties, as the side have not kept a clean sheet in three matches, conceding seven.