Neil Harris outlines what Cardiff can expect from Barnsley this weekend

Neil Harris has labelled Cardiff’s upcoming opponents Barnsley as an “exciting” side to watch as the two teams meet this Saturday at Oakwell in the Championship.

The Bluebirds sit in 11th place in the League table, and the side will be keen to put an end to a recent poor run of form.

Cardiff have not won in their last four games, which has included two draws and two defeats.

The South Wales side salvaged a point against Brentford last time out at the Cardiff City Stadium, coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Bees.

Harris will be hoping that his players show the same fighting spirit this weekend against a Barnsley side who continue to battle against relegation.

Despite their precarious league position of 23rd place, the Tykes have won three of their last four games, and the Cardiff boss is wary of the attacking threat they pose.

“Barnsley are a very exciting side attacking-wise and a little bit risk and reward in what they do,” Harris told Wales Online.

“They commit bodies forward but they do score goals from it as well so we need to guard against that.”

Despite the attacking threat that Gerhard Struber’s side possess, Cardiff will be buoyed by the fact that they have lost just once to the Tykes in all competitions for over ten years.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in four against Barnsley, and a win on Saturday afternoon could lift the side closer to the play-offs.

However, Harris is not taking anything for granted.

“We know it’ll be a tough challenge up there with a good home atmosphere but we have 10 games left and we want to win games which starts on Saturday against Barnsley,” the Cardiff boss said.

QUIZ: Can you name these 18 ex-Cardiff players?

1 of 18 Who is this former Cardiff man? Rickie Lambert Anthony Pilkington Gary Madine Aron Gunnarsson

The Verdict

Harris is clearly respectful of Barnsley’s threat in the final third, and rightly so.

The Tykes have recently picked up good results against Hull, Middlesbrough and Fulham, with the win against the latter at Craven Cottage being particularly satisfying.

Therefore, Cardiff City need to be wary of how Barnsley play, as they are a side that are often difficult to beat at Oakwell.