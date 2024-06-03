Millwall are working hard to complete the permanent signing of Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham this summer.

That's according to the Lions' manager, Neil Harris, who has been providing an update on his side's pursuit of the centre back.

Tanganga joined Millwall on loan back in the January transfer window. That came after an unsuccessful spell on loan in Germany with Augsburg in the first-half of the season, where he failed to make a single appearance.

Following that move, the defender enjoyed an impressive spell at The Den, where he helped the Lions to retain their Championship status.

Japhet Tanganga 2023/24 Championship stats for Millwall - from SofaScore Appearances 18 Goals 2 Pass Success Rate 77% Interceptions per Game 1.4 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 3.4 Clearances per Game 3.3 Duel Success Rate 54%

Now, Millwall are working hard as they look to bring Tanganga back to the club on a longer-term basis.

Last month, it was reported that the Championship club had agreed a fee with Tottenham for the permanent signing of the 25-year-old.

The centre back had been due to see his contract in North London expire at the end of the season.

However, Tottenham held the option to extend a deal by a further 12 months, ensuring Millwall will have to pay a fee to sign Tanganga this summer.

But having agreed that deal with Spurs, the next task for Harris and co. is to come to an agreement with the defender himself over personal terms.

Now it seems as though the Championship club are still doing what they can in an attempt to complete such a deal for the Tottenham man, judging by these latest comments from Harris.

When asked for an update on his side's attempts to agree terms with Tanganga, the Millwall boss told London News Online:

“It’s really important that everybody understands, not just Neil Harris and his team-mates, but the whole football club is a big fan of Japhet Tanganga.

“I think I have made that clear in previous articles – I would love to work with him. Japhet is a player who will be in demand over this transfer window.

“As a football club, sometimes, we can only push as far when we go through a process which is involving individuals, agents and football clubs.

“It’s safe to say that we have pushed hard to see if Japhet is a possibility for us in this window. Where I am hugely respectful as well is that there is a lot that goes into signing a player, it’s not just involving money between clubs and agents, it becomes a lot of different scenarios.

“Family becomes a huge one. When players have options to maybe be abroad, they have to speak to them as well. There are moments in players’ careers which are hugely pivotal.

“We’re massively respectful at the early part of June, not just with Japh, but with other players as well – things have to be aligned. Of course we like Japhet, but there are lots of aspects that go into signing a player.”

In total, Tanganga made 18 appearances and scored two goals during his time with Millwall, helping the club to a 13th place finish in the final Championship standings.

Prior to that, the centre back had made exactly 50 senior appearances in all competitions for Tottenham during his time with the North London club.

Millwall will want to get Japhet Tanganga deal done

You can certainly understand the desire around Millwall to bring Tanganga back to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The defender was excellent during his loan spell at The Den last season, becoming a popular figure around the club in the process.

As a result, this is a deal that would boost their chances for next season on the pitch, while also going down well from an off the pitch perspective too.

With that in mind, the fact that Harris has insisted that Millwall are doing what they can to sign him permanently, will please those connected from the club when it comes to the perception of their ambition.

However, the longer time goes on without a deal being confirmed, the more nervous those connected with the club that it is not going to happen, since it means there is still a possibility of another club making their own move to sign the centre back.

It seems therefore, that everyone connected with Millwall will surely want to continue these efforts to agree a permanent deal with Tanganga to continue in the hopes something can be sealed as soon as possible.