Neil Harris offers key update on Cardiff City transfer target

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has stated that there’s an opportunity for Dion Sanderson to comeback to the Bluebirds after a successful loan spell last season.

The right-back was exceptional in the last campaign and after coming to the club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he continuously impressed and developed into a good player both going forward and defensively.

Cardiff will hope they can get a deal over the line for him to stay for yet another campaign at the club, knowing that it will help them in their bid for promotion next season.

Harris has expressed that there is a possibility that he could stay, and has stated that right-back is a position that needs to be strengthened within the squad.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris said: “There’s possibly the opportunity for him to stay with us moving forward. Leandro Bacuna was exceptional in midfield and moved to right-back for experience and was very capable.

“But we are looking for a right-back to strengthen us in that area. Then after right-back we’ll look at positions where we feel we’re a bit short and need to tinker.”

The Verdict

Sanderson was terrific last season and really impressed for Cardiff showing exactly why Wolves rate him so highly.

The Premier League side believe he can go and become their first choice full-back in the coming years but he has to keep playing games and developing before Wolves offer him that chance.

Cardiff is the perfect place for him to spend next season as everybody at the club now knows him and he’ll have no problem settling into the squad environment seeing as he was there in the last campaign.