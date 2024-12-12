Neil Harris has explained the primary reason for Sheffield United defeating Millwall during his final game at The Den on Wednesday evening.

Rhian Brewster's long-awaited first goal in over two years propelled Sheffield United back to the summit of the Championship, as the Blades claimed a crucial win against Millwall in what proved to be Harris' final game in charge at home.

The hosts came close to taking the lead, with Japhet Tanganga and George Saville both rattling the post, but it was Brewster who broke the deadlock, tapping home just before half-time after a well-worked move from the visitors. Millwall continued to push after the break, with Mihailo Ivanovic and Tanganga missing efforts late on as the Lions searched desperately for an equaliser.

Controversy struck late in the game when Aidomo Emakhu went down in the box under pressure from both Alfie Gilchrist and Tom Davies. Despite appeals for a penalty, the referee waved play on, with replays suggesting that Davies got a slight touch on the ball.

Neil Harris explains reasons for Sheffield United's win over Millwall

The victory sees Sheffield United leapfrog Leeds United to reclaim top spot in the Championship, while Millwall's struggles continue as they slip to 13th, with the Lions now winless in five matches. Harris is set to manage his final game for the club on Saturday against Middlesbrough, following the surprise announcement of his departure earlier in the week.

He spoke post-match to explain the reasons for their latest defeat, outlining Sheffield United's one moment of quality was enough to win the game for Chris Wilder.

Harris said: "One action. One 60-yard ball. It's a bit poor defending by us.

"But the weight of pass, the touch, the ability, and the vision to square the ball in front of goal and tap it in.

"How many times do we get in their box? 10, 12, 14, 16? We've hit the woodwork twice. We've had a couple of efforts just wide here we should hit the target.

"I thought we had the best chances, [and] and we had more final third entries.

"They had the moment of quality and that was just the difference tonight."

Sheffield United's race for automatic promotion in the Championship

They may not have as much depth within their ranks as Leeds United or Burnley, but the Blades have undoubted quality in the final third that can change a game in an instant.

That will win them points in low-margin games, as it did on Wednesday evening. Wilder's team don't always have to be at their very best to secure points, but four from away trips to Millwall and West Brom underlines their quality.

Championship table (as it stands 12/12/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 20 +17 42 2nd Leeds United 20 22 41 3rd Burnley 20 +17 38 4th Sunderland 20 +14 37 5th Blackburn Rovers 19 +6 34 6th West Brom 20 +9 32 13th Millwall 19 +3 25

Leeds will keep them honest all season, but at this moment in time, it appears as though they are the two outstanding sides in the Championship this season.