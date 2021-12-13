Neil Harris, Mowbray, Lampard: What is the latest with Ipswich Town’s manager hunt?

John McGreal earned his first point as Ipswich Town interim boss as his side drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

McGreal doesn’t look to be a candidate to take the job permanently at the moment but a hard-fought draw against the Latics will have done his slim chances no harm.

The search for Paul Cook’s replacement goes on with former Cardiff City and Millwall boss Neil Harris now said to have been interviewed for the role on Friday.

Harris is thought to be well placed to become the next Tractor Boys manager, which is good news given they’ve been handed setbacks concerning both Tony Mowbray and Frank Lampard.

According to Football Insider, Mowbray is Ipswich’s top target but the club are not confident of prizing him away from high-flying Blackburn Rovers while Rich Sharpe from the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed he will not be leaving Ewood Park.

Lampard, meanwhile, is reportedly not interested in the job as it would include dropping down to League One level and he was a Premier League manager last term.

As per that report, his former Chelsea teammate John Terry is under consideration, however, with the 41-year-old looking for a first managerial job.

Alex Neil is thought to also be on Ipswich’s radar, though his links to Norwich City may make him an unpopular appointment amongst supporters.

Neil Lennon was also linked with the vacant role at Portman Road last week but it seems he may be set to take a job in Scotland soon as The Mail On Sunday (12/12) has reported that he is open to returning to Hibs and is a candidate to take charge of the club.