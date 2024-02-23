Highlights Harris returns to Millwall as manager, club legend looking to revive struggling side sitting just above relegation zone.

Neil Harris, Millwall's record goalscorer, aims to reignite Zian Flemming's form to help Lions climb out of danger in Championship.

Looking to improve home form, Harris' leadership and passion could be the key to inspiring underperforming players like Flemming.

Millwall announced the return of legend Neil Harris to the Den as their new manager on Wednesday, following the departure of Joe Edwards.

With over 400 appearances for the Lions during his playing career, as well as a League One playoff final win in 2017 to get his side back into the second tier, there are few more popular people in Bermondsey than the returning gaffer.

Harris had been impressing in the dugout of Cambridge United before making the return to his old stomping ground; where he had arrested a worrying slide towards the League One relegation places for the U’s.

The club's record goalscorer is tasked with the same scenario immediately as he walks through the door at The Den, with Millwall sitting just a point above the drop zone in the Championship after failing to register a victory since New Year’s Day.

With a track record of getting the best out of under performing players, Harris could be the man to get Zian Flemming firing again, with the Dutchman failing to rediscover his form which had a whole host of clubs interested in his services last summer.

Flemming flops in second season

Dutch publication Ze Telegraaf reported that European clubs such as Lazio, Sevilla and Roma were all interested in the goal-getter last year, after he netted 15 times in his first season in English football following a £1.7 million move from Fortuna Sittard.

The Lions remained resolute on keeping their main man though, with hopes of carrying on the momentum from their eighth-placed finish in 2022/23, where they finished just one point away from the playoff places.

But things haven’t gone the way they planned this season at The Den, with Gary Rowett leaving last October - said to be by mutual consent - before the experiment with former Chelsea youth boss Edwards backfired disastrously.

Millwall’s fortunes and Flemming’s seem to have been interlinked, with the Dutchman only mustering five league goals this term, having found the back of the net in only one of his last 19 league games.

The 25-year-old has looked a shadow of the player that had Championship defences running scared in the last campaign, and must have left Lions fans wishing they had cashed in on their man when his value was highest.

Record goalscorer Harris can help Flemming flourish

If there's anyone who can help Flemming succeed for the rest of the campaign, it is the man who has hit the back of the net at The Den more than anyone else in history.

With 135 goals to his name over two spells with the Lions, Harris embodies everything about Millwall Football Club, and will instill a confidence back in his star man and a hunger for more goalscoring opportunities.

A quick look at FBRef shows that it is not just the Dutch star that should take all the blame for the Lions’ demise this campaign, with the service up to him not being of the same standard as it was in his debut English season.

WIth 0.18xG per 90 this year compared to 0.24 in 2022/23, the quality of chance Flemming is receiving isn’t as easy to tuck away; probably owing to his side’s inability to maintain possession and fashion goalscoring chances - with just three teams seeing less of the ball in Championship matches this year.

Zian Flemming season comparison (As Of February 23, 2024) Source: FBRef Season Apps Goals Assists xG/90 Shots/90 2022-23 43 15 3 0.24 3.23 2023-24 33 5 4 0.18 2.16

Harris has never been a manager known for his possession-based style of play, but what he does do is generate a side hungry to win the ball back and get in the faces of the opposition, especially in front of their own fans.

His ability to create a siege mentality within his squads - an us against them mindset - has reaped rewards time and time again for teams that he has coached, with that passion that we so often saw from him in his playing days still evident on the sidelines.

That alone can make all the difference for Flemming in the final few months of the season; a player obviously lacking in confidence at the minute, he needs an arm round the shoulder from one of the club’s greatest ever strikers to get him back to his goalscoring best.

A pick up in home form will be crucial for the relegation-threatened side in the run-in, with just four victories in front of their own fans this season; with Watford, Birmingham and West Brom the next three sides to come to East London.

Harris has been there, seen it, done it, and knows exactly what it takes to bring a club back from the brink and turn around fortunes; to do so he needs complete buy in from all his players, and if he gets it from Flemming, both player and club will be back to their best.