Neil Harris makes surprising claim about in-form Cardiff man after Preston display

Cardiff City moved into 6th-place of the Championship table with a 3-1 win over Preston North End today, with boss Neil Harris labelling Robert Glatzel as the ‘best finisher he’s ever worked with’.

Harris’ side made it back-to-back since the restart with another impressive showing. Second-half goals from Joe Ralls, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Glatzel saw Cardiff leapfrog Preston, and it’s Glatzel who Harris had the most to say about afterwards.

After a contested season so far, Glatzel has since returned with a goal in each of Cardiff’s two wins since the restart. Speaking to Wales Online this afternoon, Harris said:

“We are starting to see Robert bear the fruit of the work I have done with him over a period of time. He has the mentality to be a success at Cardiff City and a Championship striker.

“His finishing is as good as anyone I have worked with as a player or a coach. He is that good of a finisher.”

The 26-year-old has now scored six goals in the Championship this season. Since Harris’ arrival there’s been definite signs of improvement in Glatzel’s game, and his form since the restart suggests that his hard work is paying off.

Can you get 100% on this Cardiff City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Dion Sanderson Yes No

“It is just the all-round game, the robustness of the Championship, whether that’s from the start or from the bench,” Harris explained. “But he is a hungry lad who wants to score goals.

“He’s a goalscorer. He’s a finisher. He’s a link player. And if we can get him competing with his all-round game then we have got a real player on our hands.

Today’s win at Deepdale puts Cardiff three points ahead of Preston who are now 7th, with Derby County behind only on goal difference after their win over Reading today.

The verdict

Glatzel has been no stranger to criticism this season. He arrived for a decent figure and fans expected a big season from the German striker, but as the season neared the mid-point, Glatzel was looking wholly down on form and confidence.

But Harris – scorer of 138 goals for Millwall in his playing career – is clearly having an effect on Glatzel’s abilities. The Championship takes time to adapt to but should Glatzel continue his scoring form through to the end of the season, then fans might see a whole new player next time round.