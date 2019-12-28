Neil Harris makes stark Cardiff transfer admission ahead of January window

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has suggested he already knows which players he will look to move on in the January transfer window as he aims to streamline his squad ahead of the second half of the Championship season.

The Bluebirds have made a solid start to life under Harris after only losing one of his first eight matches in charge, but the Cardiff head coach has made it clear that he wants to reduce the current squad size in January.

Harris has close to 30 senior players to pick from at the moment, but he is reportedly eager to cut down this number in order to help create a pathway for the club’s young talent to pick up first-team opportunities whenever possible.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris has now claimed that the team’s work on the training ground has resulted in him having an idea of which players he wants to move on in January, while he also indicated he is judging players on all aspects of their personality.

“I have assessed my players now. I have got an idea of players I want to move forward with and some that can go, move on and play football,” Harris said.

“Players won’t just be judged on what they do on the pitch. They will be judged on standards on the training ground. If they haven’t got discipline they will not play for me.

“Heart and desire and respect are massive. If you haven’t got all that you won’t play for me. Some need to be better or they won’t play.”

The Cardiff squad will have another opportunity to prove their credentials on the pitch to Harris when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, while they then travel to play QPR on New Year’s Day with the transfer window open for business.

The Verdict

Harris has clearly arrived at Cardiff with a clear vision of how he wants to structure the squad, and he outlined from the start that this could involve trimming down the squad numbers in the January transfer window.

It now appears that Cardiff’s matches and training-ground work has resulted in Harris deciding on his preferred players, and it will be interesting to see which squad members he decides to offload in the new year.

It can only bode well for the Bluebirds that Harris is making bold decisions in order to improve the team, while supporters will surely be eager to see young talent break into the first team at the Cardiff City Stadium.