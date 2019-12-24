Neil Harris makes prediction ahead of Cardiff’s clash with former club Millwall

Neil Harris has stated that his insight into Millwall may well help his Cardiff squad on Boxing Day.

The former Lions boss stepped down as manager of the London club earlier in the season before taking the job at Cardiff once Neil Warnock had been sacked.

Harris’ Bluebirds side now take on Millwall this Boxing Day and he will be hoping to get one over on his previous club.

Since coming to Cardiff, Harris has given the whole squad a boost and already produced a particular memorable display as the Bluebirds came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Elland Road a couple of weeks ago.

Harris has expressed that he will have had a good insight into the Millwall preparation and that some minor details may give Cardiff the advantage.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Harris said: “I have a good insight to their players which helps with preparation.

“The minor details I know might gain us an advantage but they will be saying the same about me.

“There’s inside knowledge for both sides but I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Verdict

Cardiff have looked better since Harris took over, and this game is a great opportunity for his side to get three points and give them a confidence boost as the games start to come thick and fast.

The Bluebirds will be hoping that they can improve on their first-half of the season and try to push for a place in the top six of the division.

It’s interesting to see Harris state that his side may openly have an advantage in the game, as that could seriously back fire if they were to face defeat in the fixture.