Neil Harris makes Cardiff City transfer admission

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has admitted that new signings are needed, although he insisted Anthony Knockaert won’t be joining the club.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Reading yesterday means the Welsh side are in the bottom half after picking up three points from their first three games.

With a top six finish the target, these early games have shown Harris that he needs to strengthen before the deadline, particularly if Callum Paterson finalises a move to Sheffield Wednesday, as expected.

And, speaking to Wales Online, the former Millwall chief made it clear that the Scotsman will need to be replaced and he cooled talk of signing Knockaert after he was rumoured to be a target last week.

“We’ve got targets, people in particular I’d like to bring into the football club. It’s difficult times at the moment, trying to balance books and making sure the manager has enough players at his disposal and I understand that fully, I’ve been doing the job long enough now.

“Knockaert has proven himself to be a top player at this level. Has there been any contact from me or the club? No. I saw it on Sky Sports so I would suggest that’s probably been agent-led.”

The verdict

The Bluebirds have stuttered in the opening weeks and it will have frustrated Harris because he knows his squad isn’t complete.

His comments show that he is desperate to bring in reinforcements and Paterson’s departure could free up funds and space in the squad to add another.

Clearly, Knockaert won’t be arriving, which is a shame given his talent, but new faces will arrive and it will be interesting to see who Cardiff sign.

