Neil Harris makes Cardiff City transfer admission which is likely to frustrate Bluebirds fans

Neil Harris has stated that Cardiff City are struggling to make any new signings ahead of the transfer deadline.

Its been a tough time for a number of clubs in the current predicament and many teams are failing to get in the right sort of players needed ahead of what is going to be a jam packed season.

Cardiff earned a needed point at high-flying Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and they did so with ten men after Lee Tomlin saw red in the second-half.

Now, they’ll be aiming to bolster their squad in the coming days, although know that the transfer market is currently a very sensitive place to make signings in.

Harris has expressed that it’s very tough in this current climate to bring in players, especially with money problems at certain clubs.

Speaking to Dai Sport, Harris said: “Things are changing all the time. One minute someone is available because a club needs to get them off the wage bill. The next, they’re not available because somebody else has moved to another club, so cash flow is okay for another month.”

The Verdict

Harris is right and it must be very difficult for him and the club at the moment to get in players that can improve the starting XI straight away.

It will be interesting to see if there’ll be a late flurry of activity over the coming days for Cardiff or whether they will continue to struggle to get players into the club.

Cardiff have to try and make sure they have a squad good enough to compete for the play-offs again and not let this season get away from them.