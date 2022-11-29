Neil Harris issues verdict on hectic Gillingham schedule and calls for Cup shake-up

Gillingham boss Neil Harris admits the amount of games in both league and cup his side have had to play has been tough.

The Gills added another game to their already busy December after being forced into a replay by non-eague side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday evening in the FA Cup.

The replay is scheduled to take place on Thursday 8th December, just two days before they return their focus on league action as they welcome 5th-placed Bradford City to The Medway Priestfield Stadium on Saturday 10th December.

Harris is not a fan of all these different cup competitions, and tells Kent Online, he views scrapping some cups as a way out of the congestion.

He said: “Reducing the cup competitions would be one way. Why do we have a cup replay? because the FA want the revenue. Why is there a Papa Johns Trophy? Because of the revenue.

“Nobody wants to play in the Papa Johns Trophy, we didn’t want to play in it, the fans don’t come and watch it, so why do we do it?”

It has been a tough season for Gillingham. They sit second bottom of League Two and with off the field problems mounting up, an increased fixture list for one of the smallest squads and budgets in the league isn’t ideal.

The former Millwall boss says he isn’t worried about his players and their preparation, but feels the lower league sides are subtly punished for progressing through cup competitions.

Harris said: “I am not for one moment saying the boys don’t get looked after properly, or prepare properly, or have the right facilities, my gripe is that lower down you go the less staff you have to prepare and the less players you have in your squad and you play more games. It’s bonkers.”

The Verdict-

The Papa Johns Trophy has become a massive topical debate across the lower leagues. Adding more games into the smaller squads and with fans not bothering to turn up, it does make people think whether it is worth it. Although now out of this competition, Gillingham are still currently in another two (FA Cup and Carabao Cup) and with both of these games scheduled for December, a traditionally busy month in the English footballing calendar. Neil Harris has every right to be frustrated, and his comments could lead to more managers across Leagues One and Two to speak out to protect players in the future.