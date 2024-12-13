Neil Harris has outlined his intention to end his Millwall managerial stint on a high note with this weekend’s clash against Middlesbrough.

The 47-year-old is set to step down from the role after the Lions’ trip to the Riverside on Saturday, after returning to the club in February.

This will be his 35th game in charge, in what has been his second stint in the dugout at the Den, and he will be looking for a 16th victory.

Defeats to Sheffield United and Coventry City mean that a loss to Boro on Saturday will see him end his tenure with three defeats in a row.

Neil Harris issues warning to Middlesbrough ahead of Millwall clash

Harris has made it clear that he will not be taking it easy ahead of his final game as Millwall manager.

He expects the side to put on a strong performance, as he looks to avoid leaving the club on a sour note.

“I don’t want to finish with three defeats, we don’t deserve that,” said Harris, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“What we’ve achieved in the last 10 months.

“So I’ll pick a team accordingly at the weekend.

“We’ll be the ultra professional outfit that our dressing room is, we’ll rely on our culture and the ability that we’ve got and make sure we put in a positive performance at the weekend.”

Millwall’s recent form

Millwall's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sheffield United (H) 1-0 loss Coventry City (H) 1-0 loss Oxford United (A) 1-1 Sunderland (H) 1-1 Stoke City (A) 1-1

Millwall have dropped out of the play-off places with their recent results, with the team now sitting 13th in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-off places is seven points after 19 fixtures played, with the London club holding a game in hand on many of their rivals for a top six finish.

Millwall are winless in their last five league matches, with Harris’ last victory in charge of the team coming against Leeds United in early November.

The Lions visit Boro on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Middlesbrough win would end Harris’ time at the club on a high note

Millwall had found a great run of form in the weeks leading up to Harris’ departure, but this recent streak could see it all end on a sour note.

Another loss to Middlesbrough would be a sad ending for the manager, who is still well liked by many of the club’s supporters.

A trip to the Riverside is a tricky fixture under any circumstances, but the players should be well up for one last game under Harris.

The Lions also need a win to arrest this current slump, otherwise they risk falling quite far behind in the race for a play-off place.