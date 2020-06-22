Neil Harris issues bullish Cardiff City message after Leeds United win

Cardiff City are only outside the play-offs on goal difference after an impressive 2-0 win over high-flying Leeds United yesterday.

Neil Harris’ side started very well against the Whites and Junior Hoilett gave the Bluebirds the lead with a fierce left-footed strike ten minutes before the break.

Despite coming under serious pressure for large parts, the Welsh outfit stood firm and Robert Glatzel sealed the points with an emphatic finish in the second half, to move Cardiff level on points with sixth-placed Preston North End.

The manner of the victory against Marcelo Bielsa’s side will have given the team plenty of confidence going into the final eight games and Harris told the BBC that they need to build on this as he revealed his pride at his team.

“I am so pleased with today and very proud. During lockdown we asked a lot of the players physically. The lads have been great and they got their reward today and we are really delighted to play in the manner we did.

“We’ve shown we can compete with the best teams in the division, because Leeds are the best team and we’ve beaten Leeds and West Brom here now. The players are hungry to do more. The play-offs has to be our goal.”

The verdict

Harris deserves huge credit for the way he set his team up yesterday and the players followed his instructions perfectly.

They knew they would have to suffer but they were very well organised and took the chances that came their way to pick up a huge three points.

That will give Cardiff confidence moving forward and they are firmly in the play-off picture and promotion is a real possibility.

