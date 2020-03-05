Neil Harris discusses Cardiff’s plans for pre-season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has said that the club have to be “extremely organised” when it comes to planning their pre-season schedule.

Providing nothing drastic happens between now and the end of the season in terms of results, Harris will be in the Cardiff hot seat for the start to next season, which will be his first pre-season as Bluebirds boss.

As it has entered the time of the year when plans for the following season are discussed, Harris was asked by Wales Online if things have already begun to be put in place for their summer schedule.

The Cardiff boss gave an honest response.

“We have to be extremely organised by looking at the long term for what’s right and wrong. It’s a hot topic for us on the training ground because we want to know what fixtures we can play,” Harris said.

“If we can’t travel abroad then logistics means we have to look at different ways of playing pre-season.”

At the start of the campaign, the Bluebirds embarked on a tour of North America, where they played the likes of New Mexico United and La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Harris also revealed what goes into the planning and preparation, and what potential scenarios need to be considered.

“You can leave it [the planning] as late as you want but if you want good opposition and to involve the fan base then you want to do it as soon as possible. Ideally for me it would have been organised last week,” he said.

The Verdict

Harris has provided an honest insight into how far ahead teams plan their pre-season schedule, and for Cardiff, things will be no different.

First and foremost, the choice of destination has to be the right thing for the club, and they will be exploring their options in the coming weeks.

Teams who travel far and wide for pre-season can struggle when their domestic campaign kicks off, and Cardiff will not want to make that same mistake.