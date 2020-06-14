Neil Harris delivers encouraging Cardiff City update ahead of Leeds United clash

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has revealed that influential attacking duo Lee Tomlin and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have featured in recent friendly games and will be in contention to play against Leeds United next week.

The pair picked up injuries before this enforced break that had ruled them out for the rest of the season, however the delay has given them time to recover.

And, whilst Harris had been quiet about any potential involvement for the duo in recent weeks, he told Wales Online that they have been involved with the first-team for recent friendly games.

“Both have played in both games, slightly varied minutes. Both are ever so excited and feel lucky to be back and playing these games because they did not think they were going to be involved in the majority of them.

“They both – as we stand – got through today fine, unless there is any reaction in the coming days. Both will be available for Leeds – at what level is debatable for a week or two. But certainly both are available for squad selection next week.”

The verdict

This is a major boost for Cardiff City in their quest for a play-off spot as both of these players are crucial to the team, with Tomlin’s form prior to the break particularly impressive.

With a two-point gap to make up on the top six, the Bluebirds have a great chance of winning promotion but they will need to start quickly.

It doesn’t get any tougher than playing Leeds but it’s a fixture the team will be relishing, with Tomlin and Mendez-Laing sure to have a role to play in the Welsh capital next week.

