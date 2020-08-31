Neil Harris delivers clear message to his Cardiff City squad ahead of Championship season

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris wants his side to build on the momentum they’ve built up in 2020 when the new season starts.

The Bluebirds were in fine form post-lockdown and recorded a number of good victories that saw them climb into the play-off spot ahead of a two-legged tie against Fulham.

Cardiff were unlucky to be knocked out in the end, and now they will try and go for promotion once more in the new season, with Harris in a buoyant mood ahead of the coming campaign.

Looking ahead to his side’s first game against Sheffield Wednesday, Harris has expressed that his team must carry on their momentum from the back end of last season and go all guns blazing into their first game.

Speaking to Wales Online, Harris said: “When we play Sheffield Wednesday the message to the players is that we had a fantastic post-lockdown, and from February onwards really.

“Let’s carry our momentum on and use it with the quality that we’ve built in the side.”

The verdict

Harris is spot on here and if Cardiff want to be fighting at the right end of the Championship table then they need to have a good start and get some early wins on the board.

The Owls will pose a tough test for the Bluebirds, and they’ll be looking to get back onto plus points after their 12 point deduction got handed to them after breaching financial rules.

Harris has been brilliant since coming to Wales midway through the last campaign, and he’ll be hoping he can do something special at Cardiff in his first full season at the club.