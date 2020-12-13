Neil Harris delivers brutally honest verdict after Cardiff City setback

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has admitted that he made mistakes as his team lost to bitter rivals Swansea City yesterday.

The visitors claimed maximum points in the fierce derby, with Jamal Lowe scoring twice to secure a comfortable 2-0 win.

Harris’ men had gone into the clash with real confidence, as four successive victories had lifted the Bluebirds up the table and in the play-off pack.

However, they were outplayed for large parts, and speaking to the BBC, the Cardiff chief acknowledged that he had to look at himself following the loss.

“It’s my team and we’ve been on a great run. I take responsibility for the performance and result today. I look at myself more than anything and think, ‘Did I make the right team selection?’ Fifth game in a row, did we have the energy levels? I look at myself for that, for sure.”

Cardiff will look to get back to winning ways when they host Birmingham City in the week. The Welsh side will have to do without Joe Ralls, who was sent off yesterday.

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that Cardiff were very poor against the Swans, and the fans are rightly unhappy with the display.

In fairness, Harris’ comments show he is taking responsibility. That’s the right thing to do, and the performance proved that he should’ve made changes.

All Cardiff can do is focus on the next game, which is thankfully coming up quickly for them as they look to put this result behind them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.