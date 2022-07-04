Neil Harris confirms disappointing Gillingham player news

Gillingham manager Neil Harris has admitted that it is highly unlikely that the highly-rated youngster Josh Chambers will re-sign with the club this summer.

Gillingham have offered Chambers a professional deal after he broke through into the first team last season, but the offer has not been accepted, despite the offer being on the table all summer.

Chambers made his debut for Gillingham last season, coming off the bench against Doncaster in March, and this led to him starting in the following month against Sunderland.

Despite breaking through into the first team last season, it looks like the highly-rated youngster will be playing his football somewhere different next season.

Kent Online spoke to Neil Harris about Chambers, with the Gillingham boss replying: “I can’t imagine Josh will be at the football club.

“We have offered him a great contract; I have personally gone to great lengths to (say i) want him to stay but if players don’t want to play for our football club, then that is their decision.”

Chambers looks like he won’t be playing at Gillingham next season despite Harris’ eagerness to give youngsters a chance in the first team. This will be a blow to Harris’ side in the long term as he will be looking to play elsewhere next season.

Gillingham were relegated from League One last season and this year Harris will be looking to fight for promotion and, again, during the season he will be looking to give a lot of youngsters like Chambers a chance in the first team.

Gillingham will open their League Two campaign at AFC Wimbledon on the last weekend of July, trying to win promotion back to League One.

The verdict

As you can see Harris is clearly disappointed to be losing Chambers as he can see that he is a quality young player, but Harris will look to move past this and sign a replacement as he does not want player who doesn’t want to be at the club.

This is not going to affect the first team immediately but could impact them in the long run if he signs for a promotion rival in League Two, or if he signs for a top club. They may end up regretting not keeping him.

As mentioned, this should not affect Gillingham in this season coming up as a replacement will likely be signed.



