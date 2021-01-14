Neil Harris addresses transfer talk suggesting Cardiff City could sign Aston Villa man

Neil Harris has revealed that Aston Villa’s Frederic Guilbert ‘might’ be on of the right-backs Cardiff City have looked at in recent weeks.

It’s no secret that the Bluebirds are desperate to strengthen that position this month, and they have so far failed to agree terms with Crewe Alexandra for Perry Ng.

Therefore, other names could come into consideration, with reports linking Guilbert with a switch to the Welsh capital.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Harris gave an interesting response when he was quizzed on whether the 26-year-old is a potential target.

“Someone has put it somewhere. It’s a position we need. I have looked at about 85 right-backs over the last two weeks, Frederic Guilbert might be on that list.”

The former Caen man has fallen to third choice at Villa Park this season, with Matty Cash becoming a regular under Dean Smith after joining from Nottingham Forest, whilst Ahmed Elmohamady is the backup.

Despite that, Guilbert had a decent first campaign in England last season, featuring in 25 league games as Villa survived in the top-flight on the final day.

The verdict

These comments suggest that Guilbert is on Cardiff’s radar, and you have to say that he would be a very good signing.

The Frenchman was very quick, capable in possession and aggressive defensively, so he would certainly be very useful in the Championship.

As Harris points out though, they are looking at plenty of right-backs, and we know Ng is a target, so it will be interesting to see who they do end up with.

