Birmingham City enjoyed a reasonably successful campaign in the Championship this season.

The Blues finished in 17th place, but despite being near the bottom end of the table, their safety in the Championship was more or less guaranteed for the majority of the campaign.

However, the aim for next season will be to improve on that finish and climb the Championship table.

Can Birmingham City compete for a play-off spot next season?

The Championship looks like it is going to be as competitive as it always is next season, with the confirmation that Leicester City and Leeds United will be joining Southampton after being relegated from the Premier League.

While Sheffield Wednesday will be joining Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in being promoted from League One.

So competition will be at its highest next season, but there is no reason why Birmingham shouldn’t be looking at what they did this season and thinking they can improve in the 2023/23 season.

It was a good first season under John Eustace, and the Blues will be hoping they can retain the manager’s services with interest mounting and climb the table once again.

The Blues are currently in the midst of a potential takeover, and the club will be hoping that once this deal is completed, it can be the springboard for the club to aim that bit higher.

Who is currently the highest earner at Birmingham City?

Birmingham have some very big names on their books at this time, which means these players have high wages.

The club’s highest earner at this time is midfielder Tahith Chong, who joined Birmingham on a permanent deal last summer.

Chong had previously been on loan at the club from Manchester United the season before, and that move was made permanent after impressing.

Chong is on a weekly wage of £30,000 according to Capology, which is a gross per year of £1,560,000.

The club’s next highest earner is Derby County loanee Krystian Bielik, who is on £20,000 a week, which adds up to £1,040,000 a year.

What is Neil Etheridge’s wage at Birmingham City?

Using Capology, the Birmingham goalkeeper is one of the club’s biggest earners. The 33-year-old is on a weekly wage of £17,500, which adds to £910,000 a year.

Etheridge joined Birmingham in September 2020 from fellow Championship side Cardiff City, and since making the move, he has appeared for the club 74 times.

However, last season was a struggle for Etheridge, as he found himself second-choice goalkeeper behind John Ruddy. This meant he was limited to just four appearances in the Championship last season.

The goalkeeper still has another year left to run on his deal at the Championship outfit, but it is unclear what the plans are for the player and club heading into this summer.