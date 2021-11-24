Neil Etheridge speaks out after Birmingham City’s 0-0 draw v Coventry

Neil Etheridge may not have made an appearance for Birmingham yet this campaign but he was sat on the bench as his side took a point from high-flying Coventry.

The shot-stopper has been replaced in goal by Matija Sarkic, who shone last night making five saves and keeping a clean sheet for his side.

His fellow goalkeeper though was full of praise for the Blues’ performance and for his teammates, as he took to Instagram to claim the team ‘gave it their all.’

Etheridge was the undisputed number one for Birmingham in the last campaign but he has since been resigned to sitting on the bench this season and has instead found more action for the club’s Under-23 side.

However, the backup keeper remains a staunch supporter of his team even if he has found himself stuck on the bench and has been quick to heap the praise on the side after another point in this midweek game.

Birmingham have claimed seven points from a possible 15 in their last five games, which certainly isn’t a bad return and they may be 17th in the standings but are closer statistically to the top six than the relegation places.

Lee Bowyer will no doubt be hoping to take his team even further up the table soon – and that if there is an issue with their current shot-stopper, that Neil Etheridge can step in and do just as solid of a job.

The Verdict

Birmingham performed well last night to take a point away from their away tie against Coventry. The Sky Blues have been one of the better teams in the league so far this campaign, so a point against them on their travels is certainly not a bad result.

The Blues will be desperate to kick on and keep picking up some points now to try and get up towards the top six. If they play as they did last night, there is certainly no reason why they could not be in the reckoning.