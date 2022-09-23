Neil Etheridge shares details of Birmingham City training injury

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has revealed on Instagram that he sustained a tooth injury whilst training with the club this week.

The shot-stopper chipped a tooth after being struck in the face by a football.

The Blues are currently preparing for their upcoming clash with Sheffield United which is set to take place on October 1st.

Following a relatively slow start to the season, Birmingham stepped up their performance levels before the international break.

John Eustace’s side defeated Preston North End at the start of September and then backed up this display by securing a 3-2 victory in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

Having extended their unbeaten run to three games by picking up a point in their meeting with Coventry, it will be interesting to see how the Blues will fare against the Blades.

Birmingham will unquestionably have to be at their very best in order to have a chance of securing a positive result in this fixture as the Blades currently lead the way in the Championship standings.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, Etheridge has decided to share details of an injury that he recently sustained in training on Instagram.

The keeper posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Etheridge (@neil38etheridge)

The Verdict

Whilst this would certainly be a painful injury for Etheridge, it is unlikely to stop him from being included in Birmingham’s match-day for their meeting with the Blades.

Currently acting as an understudy for John Ruddy, Etheridge will need to continue to work hard in training in order to potentially earn the chance to start for the Blues in the Championship.

Whereas Ruddy has featured in all 10 of his side’s league games, Etheridge’s only appearance of the 2022/23 campaign to date came during Birmingham’s League Cup defeat to Norwich City.

Having made 129 appearances in the Championship during his career, the 32-year-old knows exactly what it take to compete at this level and thus will be ready to step up to the mark when he is given another opportunity to impress.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 25 Where was ex-Birmingham man Alen Halilovic born? Bosnia Serbia Spain Croatia