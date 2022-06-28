Neil Etheridge sends message to Birmingham City supporters ahead of 2022/23

Neil Etheridge has endured an up and down three seasons in the Championship since relegation from the Premier League with Cardiff City, and will be hoping to establish himself as Birmingham City‘s first choice goalkeeper in 2022/23.

The 32-year-old made 21 league starts for the Blues last term, profiting from the injury that cut short Matija Sarkic’s loan spell at St Andrew’s and he repaid Lee Bowyer’s faith with some impressive performances.

The Blues look set for a very difficult season in the second tier, with the newly promoted sides expected to be stronger than last term and with a fairly small transfer budget at Bowyer’s disposal.

Etheridge took to Instagram to explain his mindset towards pre-season preparations.

He wrote: “So happy to be back in the building and back on the grass.

“Another pre-season and looking forward to the challenge ahead!

“Back to the hard work to prepare for the new season 22/23.”

A difficult season can often provide a very good platform for a goalkeeper to impress, having to face more shots on target and command their area more regularly than other players of the same position in the league.

Etheridge’s experience and presence between the sticks could be crucial next term, if the Blues do not bring someone else in to be first choice.

The Verdict

The Blues will probably be on the look-out for another keeper to come in and add competition for places, especially if Zach Jeacock is sent back out on loan this upcoming season.

Birmingham utilised the loan market very well last season, and will do so again in attempting to strengthen their squad for 2022/23, enough to launch a credible battle against relegation.

Sarkic, Lyle Taylor, Dion Sanderson, Onel Hernandez, Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi all made a positive impact in temporary spells at St Andrew’s last season, and it will be important for the Blues to replicate that success this summer, or they will be ill-prepared to stay up in the second tier.