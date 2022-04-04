Neil Etheridge sends message to Birmingham City supporters after club’s victory over West Brom

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated at St Andrew’s yesterday.

The Blues managed to seal all three points in their West Midlands Derby with West Bromwich Albion thanks to a strike from Lyle Taylor.

Following an uneventful first-half, Birmingham midfielder Juninho Bacuna’s effort was saved by Sam Johnstone as the hosts pushed for a goal.

Lee Bowyer’s side were handed the opportunity to open the scoring in the 67th minute of the fixture after Onel Hernandez’s cross struck Conor Townsend’s arm in the penalty area.

Referee Dean Whitestone pointed to the spot and Taylor duly converted as he fired past Johnstone.

West Brom failed to deliver a response to this setback as Birmingham secured victory in front of their fans.

As a result of this triumph, the Blues moved up to 18th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on his side’s latest victory on Instagram, Etheridge decided to send a message to the club’s supporters on the social media platform.

The 32-year-old posted: “What a great 3 points in the derby this [Sunday] afternoon!

“A massive win and clean sheet!

“Great support from everyone!

“Everyone out there with a fighting spirit.”

The Verdict

This particular victory could provide Birmingham some confidence heading into their upcoming fixtures as they aim to end the season on a positive note.

Whereas it is fair to say that Etheridge had very little to do in yesterday’s game, he could play a key role for the club in their meeting with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

When you consider that the Reds have scored 14 goals in their last five league games, Etheridge will need to be at his very best if he is to keep another clean-sheet in this particular fixture.

Having played 125 games at this level during his career, the keeper could potentially use his wealth of experience to his advantage at the City Ground as the Blues look to seal a positive result on their travels.