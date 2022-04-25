Neil Etheridge reacts to Birmingham City return after “horrific” injury

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has said it was nice to be back in action so soon after suffering an horrific collision recently.

Etheridge was injured during Birmingham’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this month and has been following concussion protocols ever since.

Remarkably, he missed just two matches for the Blues before returning to action this weekend against Millwall.

Speaking on social media, Etheridge posted the following message.

“Nice to be back out there so soon after a horrific collision a couple weeks back,” Etheridge wrote on Instagram.

Thanks once again to all the doctors and physios that helped me to get back so quickly.👊🏽💪🏽”

“Not the 3 points we wanted or I felt we deserved, felt slightly robbed at the end but we go again next weekend, 2 games to go. #birmingham #football #goalkeeper #KRO #recovery.”

The Verdict

It’s absolutely fantastic to see Neil Etheridge back in goal for Birmingham City after such a nasty collision.

Many feared there could be a serious injury to the goalkeeper at the time of his clash with Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence, so for him to be given the all clear to play again after missing two matches is remarkable.

Birmingham City clearly missed him, too, failing to keep a clean sheet in the matches he missed and shipping ten goals in those two games to Blackpool and Coventry City.

The Blues will certainly hope having Etheridge back in goal can help them have a strong finish to what has been a disappointing campaign.